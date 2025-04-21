 Korea’s exports down more than 5% in early April, hit by drop in U.S.-bound shipments
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 10:50
Employees work at NPD Technology, a factory that assembles printed circuit boards for the automotive industry and exports them to the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Jan. 29. [YONHAP/REUTERS]

Korea's exports for the first 20 days of April fell 5.2 percent from a year earlier, dragged down by U.S.-bound shipments, customs data showed on Monday, amid U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff policies.
 
From this month, the United States has introduced 10 percent blanket tariffs and 25 percent auto tariffs, while 25 percent reciprocal tariffs on Korea are currently paused for 90 days.
 

Exports to the United States fell 14.3 percent, while those to China, which is in a trade war with Washington, declined 3.4 percent. Shipments to the European Union rose 13.8 percent.
 
By product, exports of automobiles fell 6.5 percent and auto parts lost 1.7 percent, while semiconductors rose 10.7 percent.

