Makeup classes, free products on offer at Seoul's annual Olive Young festival
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 15:24
LEE TAE-HEE
CJ Olive Young announced Monday that it will hold the 2025 Olive Young Festa between May 21 and 25 and will soon open ticket sales.
This year's Olive Young Festa will take place on Nodeul Island in Yongsan District, central Seoul, between May 21 and 25, with around 108 cosmetics and health brands attending.
The Olive Young Festa is the company's annual beauty festival, inviting cosmetics and K-beauty lovers to check out various brands and get gifts and product samples. Attendees will also be able to participate in makeup classes and enjoy outdoor performances by indie musicians.
Early bird tickets for Olive Young's gold, black and green tier members will go live on Wednesday at noon via the Olive Young application. A 30 percent discount is offered for the tickets, with prices ranging from 38,500 won ($27) to 10,500 won depending on the festival entrance time.
There are three different tickets available: one that allows participants to enter the festival at 10 a.m., one that allows 3 p.m. entry and one that allows 6 p.m. entry.
Early bird tickets for everyone else will go live on Thursday noon, and regular admission tickets will be sold starting Friday noon
“We completely reimagined the format, space planning, content and branding of the festival to present a beauty-tainment festival that combines beauty with entertainment,” said a spokesperson for CJ Olive Young.
