Boy band 82Major to hold Seoul concert series in June
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 09:26
- YIM SEUNG-HYE
Rising hip-hop boy band 82Major is kicking off its fourth solo concert series “82 Syndrome” at Myunghwa Live Hall music venue in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, in June. The series, according to the group’s agency Great M Entertainment on Monday, will take place over two days, on June 7 at 6 p.m. and at 4 p.m. on June 8.
The upcoming concerts will be 82Major’s first solo shows since its previous solo concert “82Major Boom,” which took place in January. Great M Entertainment said the members promise an “upgraded set list and stage production.”
82Major debuted on Oct. 11, 2023, as Great M Entertainment's first boy band.
It consists of six members: Hwang Sung-bin, Nam Sung-mo, Cho Sung-il, Park Seok-jun, Yoon Yae-chan and Kim Do-gyun.
Since its debut, the boy band has been making a strong impression on the K-pop scene, with all previous concerts selling out immediately upon ticket release.
Ticket sales for the upcoming two-day concert series open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Interpark Ticket.
The group’s latest release has also garnered international attention, reaching No. 1 on the Greece iTunes K-pop daily track chart and ranking in the top five in the countries including Poland and Vietnam.
The music video for its latest single “Takeover,” has sparked significant buzz online.
The group's name, 82Major, combines "82," Korea's international calling code, with the word "major," reflecting 82Major's ambition to become a leading K-pop boy band representing Korea, according to the agency.
