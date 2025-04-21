 EXO's Chen to release solo single 'Broken Party'
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 16:58
Album cover for Chen's solo single ″Broken Party″ [INB100]

Chen, a member of boy band EXO, is set to release a solo single “Broken Party” on April 28, the singer’s agency INB100 said Monday.
 
It’s Chen’s first music in six months since releasing the solo single “Beyond:” last October.
 

The album cover was revealed to social media channels the same day, featuring Chen wearing an ivory shirt with a white butterfly on his cheek.
 
The agency describes the cover as a “moment in frozen time” and that the song has a pop band sound with “emotions and reflections of loneliness, yearning and love.”
 
Chen debuted as a member of EXO in 2012, which is known for an array of hit songs like “Mama” (2012), “Growl” (2013), “Overdose” (2014) and “Love Me Right” (2015).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
