EXO's Kai to return with first release since completing military service

Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 10:20
EXO's Kai [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Kai of K-pop boy group EXO will release his first album in two years on Monday, his agency SM Entertainment said.
 
Titled "Wait on Me," the singer's fourth EP will be available on major music streaming platforms at 6 p.m., simultaneously with the release of the music video for the title track.
 

According to the agency, the lead single "Wait on Me" is a pop track infused with Afrobeats rhythms, blending a restrained percussion groove with tension-building synth string sounds. The song expresses the beauty of emotions that unfold gradually through patience rather than haste, it added.
 
The EP includes seven tracks in total, including the prerelease single "Adult Swim," noted for its signature laid-back and refreshing Kai style. Other tracks are "Walls Don't Talk," "Pressure," "Ridin'," "Off and Away" and "Flight to Paris."
 
Kai debuted as the main dancer of EXO in 2012 and launched his solo career with the first EP "Kai" in November 2020.
 
"Wait on Me" marks his first release since completing nearly two years of mandatory military service in February.
 
His previous album, "Rover," his third EP, was released in March 2023.

Yonhap
