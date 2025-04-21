Ex-Miss A member Min set to get married in June
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 10:04
Min, a former member of disbanded girl group Miss A, is tying the knot on June 7, according to news outlet Sports Chosun on Monday.
The exclusive report states that the husband-to-be is a noncelebrity entrepreneur and that the couple began dating in 2018.
The wedding ceremony will be held privately with family members and close acquaintances.
Min, whose real name is Lee Min-young, debuted as a member of Miss A in 2010. The group released a wide range of hit songs such as “Bad Girl Good Girl” (2010), “Breathe” (2010), “Goodbye Baby” (2011), “I Don’t Need a Man” (2012) and “Only You” (2015).
After the group disbanded in 2017, Min has released solo music and appeared on Broadway for the musical, “KPOP,” in 2022.
