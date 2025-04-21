 How TWS hopes to move beyond its school days with third EP 'Try With Us'
How TWS hopes to move beyond its school days with third EP 'Try With Us'

Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 18:18 Updated: 21 Apr. 2025, 18:30
Members of TWS perform the lead track, ″Countdown!″ during a showcase on April 21 at the Blue Square in central Seoul ahead of the release of its third EP, ″Try With Us.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Coming of age rarely means reaching a destination; it’s the start of inevitable, countless, trials and errors.

 
TWS, a rising boy band under HYBE’s Pledis Entertainment, is inviting everyone willing to join on what’s expected to be an eventful journey with its third EP, “Try With Us.”

 

Related Article

 
The group leaned to do what it does the best with lead track, “Countdown!” which is best categorized as “boyhood pop,” a genre that captures “the ordinary, yet splendid, moments of youth” according to member Youngjae. The Korean word for “youth” refers to people in their 20s and 30s.
 
“The lead track, 'Countdown!' has a wholesome, perfect story arc that begins with a sentimental intro and concludes with a heartwarming ending,” member Shinyu said Monday during a showcase at Blue Square in central Seoul, describing the song as “embodying the fiery energy of a 20-year-old.”
 
Members of TWS perform the lead track, ″Countdown!″ during a showcase on April 21 at the Blue Square in central Seoul ahead of the release of its third EP, ″Try With Us.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Ever since its debut last year, TWS has become the icon of boyish pop in Korea with its hits “Plot Twist” (2024) and “If I'm S Can You Be My N?” (2024) that emphasized a youthful theme with energetic melody, cutesy lyrics and school-uniform-like costumes.
 
The boys have now graduated from school, with songs themed around turning 20.
 
As the six members — Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon and Kyungmin — are standing at that very juncture between adolescence and adulthood themselves, the song feels like them telling their own coming-of-age story.

 
Members of TWS perform a B-side track “Lucky to be loved” during a showcase on April 21 at Blue Square in central Seoul ahead of the release of its third EP, ″Try With Us.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Jihoon and Hanjin were both born in 2006 and turned 20 in Korean age this year. Though excited about starting his twenties with “Countdown!”, Jihoon believes the idea of youth actually transcends age.

 
“If I describe our ‘Try With Us’ album in a single word, it would be ‘empathy’,” said the singer. “I don’t think youth is limited just to one’s twenties.

 
“I hope those who watch our performance are reminded of the most passionate and precious moments of their lives, and wish this album could resonate with more people and offer them encouragement.”

 
TWS debuted on Jan. 22, 2024, with its first EP, “Sparkling Blue,” as Pledis Entertainment’s first new boy band in nine years, following Seventeen’s debut in 2015.

 
Members of TWS pose for photos during a showcase on April 21 at Blue Square in central Seoul ahead of the release of its third EP, ″Try With Us.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Now little over a year since its debut, the rookie boy band had a hugely successful year in 2024, racking up honors including Artist of the Year at the Hanteo Music Awards 2024 and Golden Disc and Rookie of the Year at the 39th Golden Disc Awards.

 
And its newest album, “Try With Us,” also appears to be headed for major success, on track to become the group’s fourth half-million seller.

 
The new EP, which dropped at 6 p.m. on Monday, includes six tracks: lead track “Countdown!”, “Lucky to be loved,” “Random Play,” “Freestyle,” “Now Playing” and “Go Back.”

 
Members of TWS pose for photos during a showcase on April 21 at Blue Square in central Seoul ahead of the release of its third EP, ″Try With Us.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]


