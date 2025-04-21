SHINee's Onew to release first English-language solo single 'MAD'
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 09:40
- SHIN MIN-HEE
SHINee member Onew is set to release his first English-language solo single “MAD” on Monday, his agency Griffin Entertainment said the same day.
“MAD” is about the anxiety one feels when they fall in love and when they fall out of it, according to the agency in a press release, adding that the repetitiveness of the melody alludes to the complexity of being in love.
“MAD” is being released ahead of the U.S. leg of Onew’s ongoing “Connection” world tour. The singer will visit New York City, Detroit, Washington, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco and Los Angeles, starting Thursday.
Onew is set to release his second solo full-length album in July.
