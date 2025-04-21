TWS urges fans to 'try with' them at showcase for third EP — in pictures

Boy band TWS poses for photos during a showcase at the Blue Square in central Seoul for the release of its third EP “Try With Us” on April 21. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
TWS held a showcase at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Monday to mark the release of its third EP “Try With Us.”
The six-member group — comprising Youngjae, Jihoon, Dohoon, Kyungmin, Shinyu and Hanjin— performed the lead track “Countdown!,” the B-side “Lucky to be loved,” and introduced the album to the media.
“Try With Us” comes five months after the release of its first single, “Last Bell,” and marks a new chapter for TWS as the members embrace a young adult concept, leaving behind the teenage vibes that have characterized them since their debut.
“I think turning 20 is a major turning point in one’s life. The sense of freedom and the feelings that come with becoming 20 have really been poured into this album,” Youngjae told reporters. “I think the main difference is that this freedom now comes with a bit of added responsibility.”
The EP feature six tracks, including the title track “Countdown!,” along with B-sides “Lucky to be loved,” “Random Play,” “Freestyle,” “Now Playing” and “Go Back.”
“Try With Us” was officially released on Monday at 6 p.m.
Here are some highlights from the event as TWS posed for the cameras and answered questions from reporters.
TWS answers reporters’ questions during a showcase at the Blue Square in central Seoul for the release of its third EP “Try With Us” on April 21. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
