More in K-pop

The wait is over as EXO's Kai returns with 4th solo EP 'Wait on Me'

How TWS hopes to move beyond its school days with third EP 'Try With Us'

EXO's Chen to release solo single 'Broken Party'

Le Sserafim leaves dark past behind to light up Inspire Arena for 'Easy Crazy Hot' tour

EXO's Kai to return with first release since completing military service