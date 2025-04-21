The wait is over as EXO's Kai returns with 4th solo EP 'Wait on Me'
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 18:28
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Kai is more than ready to meet the world’s sky-high expectations for the K-pop main performer’s return with his fourth solo EP, “Wait on Me.”
During a showcase held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Monday, the EXO member remained smooth and confident — despite admitting that it all felt like a debut all over again — a demeanor befitting seasoned K-pop star with an already packed diary.
The new EP is Kai’s first release in two years, following his discharge from military duty in February.
“I want to show that the past two years did not just pass by, but were a period where I could learn and grow,” Kai said.
The title track “Wait on Me” is marked by Kai’s relaxed yet alluring vocals, set against the intense backdrop of Afrobeat-inspired instrumentals. The song is, of course, coupled with bold and powerful choreography that is so unmistakably Kai-like.
"It was Kai doing his thing in his own style as always, that was my impression," said Suho, who made a surprise appearance for the Monday event as an emcee.
The desire to meet the ever-growing expectation for the Kai brand as a performer has always been his biggest drive, the singer said, as “I always want to meet such expectations.”
“While preparing for this album, I went through my past performances — and wow, there’s nothing I haven’t done at this point,” he said with a cheeky smile, adding that such versatility might be his strength.
The new EP, released at 6 p.m., Monday, features seven tracks: the title track, "Adult Swim,” "Walls Don't Talk,” "Pressure,” “Ridin’,” "Off and Away,” and "Flight to Paris.”
Following the release, Kai will embark on a concert tour across 10 regions in Asia, beginning with two performances in Seoul on May 17 and 18. The tour will take him to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Macau, Jakarta in Indonesia, Singapore, Taipei in Taiwan, Manila, Bangkok, Yokohama in Japan and Hong Kong.
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)