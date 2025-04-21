Wait no more: EXO's Kai returns with 'Wait on Me' EP — in pictures

Kai poses for photos during a showcase at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of his fourth EP “Wait on Me” on April 21. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
EXO’s Kai held a showcase at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Monday, just hours before the release of his fourth EP “Wait on Me.”
This album marks Kai’s solo return in two years, following the release of his previous EP, “Rover,” in March 2023. The new album features the prerelease single “Adult Swim,” the lead track “Wait on Me,” and the B-sides “Walls Don’t Talk,” “Pressure,” “Ridin’,” “Off and Away” and “Flight to Paris.”
During the showcase, he performed the lead track and introduced the album to the media.
Kai is also gearing up for a solo tour that will begin with two performances in Seoul on May 17 and 18. The tour will continue across nine regions in Asia, including Kuala Lumpur, Macau, Jakarta, Singapore, Taipei, Manila, Bangkok, Yokohama and Hong Kong.
“I hope this tour becomes an opportunity for me to give back to the fans who have been waiting for me,” the singer told reporters. “To be honest, I think I’ve been waiting to meet my fans even more than they’ve been waiting for me. It'll be fun to compare whose love is stronger.”
“As for the performances, just to give a little spoiler, some EXO medleys will be included. I think fans will enjoy that,” Kai added.
“Wait on Me” was released on Monday at 6 p.m.
Here are some highlights from the press event as Kai posed for photos and answered questions from reporters.
Kai poses for photos during a showcase at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of his fourth EP “Wait on Me” on April 21. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kai poses for photos during a showcase at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of his fourth EP “Wait on Me” on April 21. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kai poses for photos during a showcase at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of his fourth EP “Wait on Me” on April 21. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kai poses for photos during a showcase at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of his fourth EP “Wait on Me” on April 21. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Suho of EXO hosts the event. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kai answers reporters’ questions during a showcase at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of his fourth EP “Wait on Me” on April 21. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kai answers reporters’ questions during a showcase at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of his fourth EP “Wait on Me” on April 21. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kai performs lead track “Wait On Me” during a showcase at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of his fourth EP “Wait on Me” on April 21. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kai performs lead track “Wait On Me,” during a showcase at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of his fourth EP “Wait on Me” on April 21. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kai performs lead track “Wait On Me,” during a showcase at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of his fourth EP “Wait on Me” on April 21. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kai performs lead track “Wait On Me,” during a showcase at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of his fourth EP “Wait on Me” on April 21. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kai performs lead track “Wait On Me,” during a showcase at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of his fourth EP “Wait on Me” on April 21. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kai performs lead track “Wait On Me,” during a showcase at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of his fourth EP “Wait on Me” on April 21. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kai performs lead track “Wait On Me,” during a showcase at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of his fourth EP “Wait on Me” on April 21. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kai performs lead track “Wait On Me,” during a showcase at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of his fourth EP “Wait on Me” on April 21. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kai performs lead track “Wait On Me,” during a showcase at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of his fourth EP “Wait on Me” on April 21. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)