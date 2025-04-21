 SBS series 'The Haunted Palace' nabs top spot on Netflix Korea chart
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 16:31
Poster for SBS's rom-com fantasy series ″The Haunted Palace″ [SBS]

The SBS rom-com fantasy series “The Haunted Palace” is the most viewed show on Netflix Korea as of Sunday, according to data FlixPatrol released Monday.
 
It held the same position in Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.
 

The first episode of the period drama also received a 10.7 percent viewership rating on Friday and became the most-viewed of any SBS series premiere.
 
“The Haunted Palace,” starring actors Yook Sung-jae, Kim Ji-yeon and Kim Ji-hun, follows the love story of a shaman and a government official possessed by an evil spirit.  
 
Yook is also a member of boy band BTOB, and Kim Ji-yeon is also known as Bona of girl group WJSN.
 
“The Haunted Palace” airs every Friday and Saturday.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
