South Korea to launch fourth military spy satellite this week

South Korea plans to launch its fourth military reconnaissance satellite from a U.S. space base this week, the Ministry of National Defense said Monday, as the country seeks to better monitor North Korean threats with independent surveillance capabilities.The military plans to launch the synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 8:48 p.m. on Monday, according to the ministry.The launch will be part of South Korea's plan to deploy five satellites by the end of this year to enhance surveillance of North Korean military activities and help reduce its reliance on U.S. satellite imagery.South Korea launched its first spy satellite in December 2023, equipped with electro-optical and infrared sensors capable of capturing detailed images. It launched two more last year with SAR sensors that collect data regardless of weather conditions."If the fourth military reconnaissance satellite is successfully launched [...] it will be possible to detect signs of North Korean provocations more accurately and quickly," the ministry said in a release.The fifth satellite, which will be equipped with SAR sensors, is scheduled to be launched later this year. Once all five satellites are placed in orbit, the country is expected to be able to monitor North Korea every two hours.Yonhap