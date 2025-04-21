Korea to focus on 'win-win' outcome in '2+2' trade talks, acting president says
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 12:02
The upcoming “2+2” Korea-U.S. trade talks will take place on Thursday at 9 p.m. KST, Acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Monday.
Han emphasized that the Korean government will engage with the United States "calmly and sincerely" in the high-level bilateral meeting, with a focus on achieving a "win-win" outcome for both countries.
“The government will do its utmost to find a mutually beneficial path under the principle of placing national interest above all,” Han said during an Economic Security Strategy Task Force meeting at the Government Complex in central Seoul the same day.
He noted that the upcoming "2+2" meeting, to be held in Washington, was arranged at the request of the U.S. side. The economic and trade chiefs from both nations are set to meet, hence the “2+2” format.
To lead the talks, Han announced the dispatch of a joint Korean delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun.
They will meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Jamieson Greer, the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) overseeing policy development and negotiations.
Separate bilateral meetings between the two countries’ ministers are also expected to follow.
Han called the session “a meaningful starting point for future cooperation” and said the two sides would delve into trade balance issues, shipbuilding and LNG — key areas reportedly raised in prior conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump.
He also cautioned that “negotiations with the U.S. side will not be easy,” and called for broader support beyond the government.
“In addition to the efforts of our government and companies, support from the public, the media and bipartisan cooperation from the National Assembly are essential for the success of these talks,” he said. “We urge you to support the negotiations from the perspective of heightening national interest.”
Han added that Trade Minister Ahn would visit the National Assembly later in the day to provide a detailed briefing on the U.S. meeting schedule and plans.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
