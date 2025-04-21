Company list for 2025 Global Talent Fair revealed, interview sign-up open until May 2
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 11:05
A list of companies looking to hire international students at the 2025 Global Talent Fair has been revealed, with job seekers able to sign up for interviews.
Over 80 companies will participate in this year's Job Fair for International Students, set to be held on May 19 and 20 at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul.
The Job Fair for International Students is a subsection of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency's Global Talent Fair. The Global Talent Fair also includes the Job Fair for Foreign Invested Companies and the Job Fair for Overseas Employment.
Companies that will participate in the international student job fair include frequent attendees, such as Kia, Amorepacific, Hansae and Osstem Implant. New companies such as Samsung C&T's Engineering & Construction Group, Hanjin Logistics Corporation and HanmiGlobal will also be attending.
Various fashion and cosmetics companies such as Fourcompany, which operates Abib and Naming, and March International, behind Joseph and Stacey, are also part of the list.
Job seekers can sign up for on-site interviews with attending companies via the job fair website until May 2. Applicants will have to upload their resume, with only those selected by the companies able to do interviews.
However, all attendees will be able to participate in the fair and meet with company representatives. Additional programs such as career consultations, mock interviews and special lectures by company officials will also be available during the job fair.
