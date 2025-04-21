 University of Gyeongnam Namhae, Geochang campuses will continue to grant degrees post-Changwon merger
University of Gyeongnam Namhae, Geochang campuses will continue to grant degrees post-Changwon merger

Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 18:53
The Changwon National University campus in Changwon, South Gyeongsang [CHANGWON NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]

The Changwon National University campus in Changwon, South Gyeongsang [CHANGWON NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]

 
The proposed merger between Changwon National University and South Gyeongsang's junior colleges is moving forward, with the government granting a special exemption to allow the junior colleges to continue offering associate degree programs even after merging with the four-year institution.
 
South Gyeongsang announced Monday that the Ministry of Education had granted a special regulatory exemption for the merger between Changwon National University, University of Gyeongnam Namhae and University of Gyeongnam Geochang.
 

Related Article

 
The Higher Education Act states that four-year comprehensive universities can grant bachelor's degrees and junior colleges can grant associate degrees, posing a problem for the merger as Changwon National University is a comprehensive university and the remaining two are junior colleges.
 
However, the exemption will allow the merged institution to continue to offer associate degree programs that are taught at University of Gyeongnam Namhae and the University of Gyeongnam Geochang, while also operating bachelor's programs. 
 
The regulatory exemption will be valid for up to six years.
 
South Gyeongsang hopes the merged institution will continue to benefit from the exemption, as an amendment to the Higher Education Act was proposed last October. The amendment, which would allow merged institutions to operate a mix of degree programs, is pending review by the standing committee.
 
The three universities are currently preparing for a merger following their selection for the Glocal University 30 project in 2024 on condition that they merge. The Glocal University 30 project offers government funding of up to 100 billion won ($70 million) over five years to universities outside the greater Seoul area, aiming to help schools enhance their competitiveness.
 
The universities plan to launch as a merged institution in 2026, and aim to get approval from the Ministry of Education in mid-May.
 

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
