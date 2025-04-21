British companies warned amid growing concerns over North Korea's 'hoax IT workers'
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 11:54
The British government is urging companies to conduct in-person or video interviews when hiring, amid growing concerns that North Korean IT workers are disguising themselves as remote freelancers to infiltrate foreign firms, according to a report by The Guardian on Sunday.
The move follows intelligence warnings that North Korea’s “hoax IT workers” — people who pose as remote workers and generate foreign currency through cyberattacks — are expanding their reach from the United States to Europe.
Google recently highlighted this trend in a new report, identifying the United Kingdom as a primary target for North Korean operatives seeking to secure disguised employment.
John Hultquist, chief analyst of Google’s Threat Intelligence group, told The Guardian that North Korea is shifting focus to Europe, particularly Britain, as it becomes more difficult for its operatives to succeed in the U.S. job market.
“North Korea is facing pressure in the U.S. and it is particularly focused on the U.K. for extending its IT worker tactic. It is in the U.K. where you can see the most extensive operations in Europe,” he said.
North Korean cyber operatives had previously targeted primarily U.S. companies, and the United States remains a key focus. But amid tightening sanctions and legal crackdowns from U.S. law enforcement, they are now broadening their activity to Europe and other regions.
According to Google’s report, one North Korean IT worker was caught last year using at least 12 different identities to apply for jobs at defense contractors and government agencies in the United States and Europe.
Hultquist noted that simple measures — such as requiring face-to-face or video interviews — can disrupt these schemes.
“Many of the remedies are in the hands of the HR department, which usually has very little experience dealing with a covert state adversary,” he said, adding that physical identity verification is key to proper vetting.
“This scheme usually breaks down when the actor is asked to go on camera or come into the office for an interview.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)