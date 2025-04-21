 Youth groups of North Korea, Russia reaffirm friendship at meeting in Pyongyang
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 08:53
This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on April 16, shows Mun Chol, right, chairman of the central committee of North Korea's Socialist Patriotic Youth League, and Anton Zemidov, chairman of the coordination council of the United Russia Youth Guards, as they held a meeting in Pyongyang the previous day. [YONHAP]

This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on April 16, shows Mun Chol, right, chairman of the central committee of North Korea's Socialist Patriotic Youth League, and Anton Zemidov, chairman of the coordination council of the United Russia Youth Guards, as they held a meeting in Pyongyang the previous day. [YONHAP]

 
Youth groups of North Korea and Russia have held a meeting in Pyongyang, the North's state media reported Monday, as both countries have been bolstering cooperation in various fields.
 
The meeting was held Sunday, attended by the United Russia Youth Guards and North Korea's Socialist Patriotic Youth League, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
 

A delegation of the United Russia Youth Guards, led by Anton Zemidov, chairman of its coordination council, arrived in Pyongyang last Monday.
 
Mun Chol, chief of the central committee of the North's youth group, said that "people and youths of the two nations will firmly unite and achieve invincible victory forever as a genuine comrade," citing the close friendship between the leaders of North Korea and Russia.
 
North Korea and Russia have expanded the scope of cooperation in the military, economy and other areas since Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held summits in June last year in Pyongyang.
 
North Korea has sent thousands of its troops to Russia to support Moscow's war with Ukraine following the signing of a mutual defense treaty between the two nations.

