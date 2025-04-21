 Acting President Han still undecided about possible presidential election run
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 12:01
Acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks during a meeting at the Government Complex Seoul in Jongno District, central Seoul, on April 21. [YONHAP]

Acting President Han Duck-soo said he has “not yet made a decision” about whether he will run in the upcoming presidential election, according to an interview published Sunday by the Financial Times. When asked again about his intentions, Han responded, “No comment.”
  
His remarks made during the interview at the Government Complex Seoul in central Seoul on Thursday, suggest that he is keeping his political options open while serving as the interim head of state.
 

Related Article

  
He defended his authority to lead ongoing tariff negotiations with the United States. 
 
When the Financial Times asked whether an unelected prime minister should direct talks that could influence Korea-U.S. relations for years to come, Han said that his mandate comes “from the Constitution and relevant laws” and “there is no distinction between what acting presidents or elected presidents can do.”
  
The Financial Times described Han as having “bristled at” the question regarding his authority to conduct negotiations. 
  
Ahead of a “2+2” high-level meeting in Washington next week — bringing together trade and finance ministers from both countries — Han outlined his negotiating agenda. 
 
He said he is open to discussing ways to reduce Korea’s trade surplus with the United States by purchasing American liquefied natural gas and commercial airliners. 
  
Han also addressed upcoming defense cost-sharing discussions. He said that there was not yet any "clear framework" for discussing security but Korea would respond "depending on the issues” to reopen a cost-sharing deal. 
  
Lawmakers from the opposition Democratic Party (DP) criticized Han for potentially compromising his role as interim president. 
 
“How can someone tasked with managing the election fairly and transparently be entertaining a campaign bid?” DP spokesperson Han Min-su said. 
  
Floor leader Park Chan-dae added on Friday, “If Han intends to run for president, he should step away from tariff negotiations.” 
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.  
 
 
 

BY PARK TAE-IN [[email protected]]
tags Han Duck-soo Presidential election Tariff Negotiation

