In U-turn, DP frontrunner Lee Jae-myung pledges spending hikes in research, defense industries
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 17:45
- MICHAEL LEE
As he surges to victory in the liberal Democratic Party's (DP) ongoing presidential primaries, Rep. Lee Jae-myung has pledged to support a wide range of initiatives if elected in an apparent effort to broaden his support.
Some of his promises include increased spending in sectors where his party previously spearheaded controversial cuts only a few months earlier.
Research and development
On Monday, Lee vowed to increase Korea’s research and development budget to secure the country’s position as a technological leader.
“We need to invest much more boldly. Only through investment and technology can we lead the world,” he wrote on Facebook to mark Science Day.
Lee noted that R&D accounts for only 4.4 percent of Korea’s national budget.
However, under Lee’s leadership, the DP cut 100 billion won ($70.5 million) in R&D spending proposed in the 2025 state budget by former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s administration in December.
The clash between the DP and the government over the annual budget immediately preceded Yoon’s short-lived declaration of martial law, which ultimately led to his removal from office earlier this month.
Defense industry
Lee also pledged expanded government support for defense-related development, marking another turnaround from the DP’s 340.9 billion-won reduction of the Yoon administration’s budget in the same field.
On Thursday, he wrote on his official Facebook account that he would establish a centralized “control tower” and regularly convene meetings with defense agencies to coordinate efforts to place South Korea among the world’s top four arms exporters.
He also proposed more state funding for weapons development and reforming government lending to defense exporters.
“Expanding state investment in defense R&D is not an option, but a necessity,” he said.
Lee’s promises contrast with his party’s decision to gut funding for an integrated system in the border region to counter future incursions by North Korean unmanned aerial vehicles.
The party also slashed funding for the state arms procurement agency’s project to develop a laser-guided antiaircraft system by 570 million won and reduced the budget for a 155-millimeter precision-guided artillery system by 6.5 billion won.
While these projects are mainly aimed at filling gaps in Seoul’s defenses against Pyongyang’s advancing capabilities, they could be exported later on, as have other weapons systems that in recent years have been sold to Poland, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
Arts and culture
In line with his promises to increase exports, Lee promised last week he would extend government support to Korean arts and culture, which he predicted could rise from $13.3 billion in 2023 to $36 billion by 2030.
In a Facebook post on Friday, Lee said he would "significantly increase financial support to push K-food, K-beauty, K-pop, K-dramas and K-webtoons into overseas markets."
According to the former DP leader, only 1.33 percent of the 2025 state budget is set aside for the country’s arts and culture sector.
Lee said the government’s support for small- and medium-sized businesses in the cultural sector would extend to production, translation and overseas distribution, in addition to loans and tax breaks.
Disability support
On Sunday, which marks Disability Day in Korea, Lee vowed to create better state services for individuals with developmental and mental disabilities.
His promise incidentally came a day before disability advocates gathered at Hyehwa Station to protest accessibility issues surrounding the Seoul subway system.
In another Facebook post, Lee promised the government would create a new customized support system to ease the burden of caregivers, improve access to public transportation for disabled people and foster an inclusive educational environment.
Regional growth
Some of Lee’s recent proposals also appear aimed at garnering support from southeastern Korea, which traditionally leans conservative in elections.
On Friday, the former DP leader promised to move the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries from Sejong to Busan, while vowing to build industrial clusters for automobiles and batteries in Daegu, a key stronghold of the rival People Power Party (PPP).
Lee said moving the ministry to Busan, the country’s largest port city, would “elevate Korea’s status as a maritime leader” and enable the government to “implement practical policies.”
Further, Lee pledged to resolve delays plaguing the proposed relocation of Daegu’s current airport and a nearby Air Force base to an integrated site in North Gyeongsang.
Noise and environmental problems concerning Daegu Airport have been the focal point of local ire in recent years due to its proximity to the city.
By targeting a key local issue, Lee could also attract Daegu voters away from the city’s mayor, Hong Joon-pyo, who is currently vying to become the PPP’s candidate in the presidential election.
Lee has further pledged to support the construction of an airport on Ulleung Island, which is administratively part of North Gyeongsang.
The island is currently connected only by ferry to the cities of Gangneung and Donghae in Gangwon and Pohang and Hupo in North Gyeongsang.
Journeys to Ulleung Island typically take three to six hours depending on the port of departure and are only scheduled on days when the seas are sufficiently calm.
As the country’s easternmost populated island, Ulleung also serves as the main point of departure for travelers wishing to visit Dokdo, a pair of Korean islets that are a point of national pride and a source of tension in the country’s relations with Japan.
Construction of an airport on Ulleung Island would likely bolster Lee’s nationalist credentials.
The DP leader has frequently expressed opposition to the Yoon administration’s efforts to cooperate with Tokyo on regional security, citing Japan’s claim to Dokdo and perceived refusal to atone for its 1910-45 occupation of Korea.
