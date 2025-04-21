Lee Jae-myung widens lead in presidential race, poll shows

A former leader of the Democratic Party (DP), Rep. Lee Jae-myung, has widened the lead among potential candidates for the June 3 presidential election, a poll showed Monday.Korea will hold a presidential election on June 3 as the Constitutional Court removed former President Yoon Suk Yeol from office over his failed martial law bid.According to the survey conducted by Realmeter on 1,504 adults aged over 18 from Wednesday to Friday, Lee topped the list with 50.2 percent, surpassing the 50 percent mark for the first time.Former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo, who joined the conservative People Power Party (PPP) and declared his bid earlier this month, came next with 12.2 percent, up 1.3 percentage points from the previous week.Former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon received 8.5 percent and Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo garnered 7.5 percent, followed by PPP Rep. Na Kyung-won at 2 percent.By party, the DP received 48.7 percent support, widening the gap with the PPP at 32.9 percent.The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.Yonhap