PPP proposes relocating Korea's parliament from Seoul to Sejong
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 16:53
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
The People Power Party (PPP) on Monday unveiled its plan to fully relocate the National Assembly from western Seoul’s Yeouido to the city of Sejong in the center of the country.
“We will end the Yeouido era of the National Assembly, which has become a symbol of outdated politics, and open the doors to a new Sejong era,” said PPP emergency committee chair Kwon Young-se during a meeting of the party’s emergency leadership committee at the National Assembly on Monday.
“The legislature today is facing an unfortunate reality defined by the arrogance of majority power, legislative overreach, damage to the constitutional order and the destruction of governance,” Kwon added. “It is time to boldly break away from 50 years of political grammar associated with what we call ‘Yeouido politics.’”
Kwon also pledged to return the Yeouido National Assembly site to the public and launch a “Yeouido National Assembly Reclamation Committee” to pursue the initiative.
“We will fully return the National Assembly grounds in Yeouido to the people,” he said. “We will transform the heart of Seoul into an open plaza that citizens, youth and future generations can freely share.”
The current National Assembly building in Yeouido was completed on Sept. 1, 1975, and marks its 50th anniversary this year. The proposed new site in Sejong is about a five-minute drive from the government complex in Sejong and spans 616,000 square meters (6.6 million square feet) — roughly twice the size of the current site.
Kwon also said the party would “accelerate efforts to construct a second presidential office in Sejong.”
"We have already laid the groundwork through legislation and budget measures, and we’ve prepared with the possibility of a full relocation of the presidential office in mind," Kwon said.
Presidential hopefuls within the PPP expressed broad support for the plan.
“If we adopt a bicameral system through constitutional amendment, the House of Representatives — being closely tied to the ministries — should be located in Sejong,” PPP primary candidate Hong Joon-pyo told reporters at his campaign office Monday. “The Senate, which deals with national matters, should remain in Seoul.”
PPP primary candidate Han Dong-hoon also voiced strong support, saying, “This is something I proposed during the general election, and I fully support its implementation.”
However, PPP primary candidates remained divided over relocating the presidential office. Ahn Cheol-soo and Hong supported a return to the Blue House, while Na Kyung-won advocated relocating to Sejong, contingent on constitutional amendments and proper procedure. Kim Moon-soo said he would “gather opinions” before stating his position.
“In a normal election, a move might be possible during the transition period, but with the vote on June 3, the president must begin duties the next day,” Han said. “I would work from Yongsan for now, and we can discuss office relocation later.”
Analysts say the Sejong card is a strategic appeal to voters in the Chungcheong region, widely seen as a key swing vote bloc. The relocation of the National Assembly and presidential office to Sejong has been a topic of political discussion for years.
During last year’s general election, then-PPP emergency committee chief Han made it one of his central campaign pledges.
“We still need to examine the timing and methods in detail,” said PPP spokesperson Shin Dong-wook on Monday.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG SEO-YUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)