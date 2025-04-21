People Power Party begins primary process to short list presidential contenders

The People Power Party (PPP) on Monday kicked off the first round of its primary to short list four potential candidates for the June presidential election.The PPP will conduct public opinion polls on eight contenders by Tuesday, as the election will take place on June 3 after former President Yoon Suk Yeol was ousted on April 4 over his failed martial law bid.In the second round, two candidates will be selected through a process that combines 50 percent party member votes and 50 percent public opinion polling. A final candidate for the presidential election will be confirmed on May 3.To attract voters, candidates are stepping up their campaigns.Former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo is expected to unveil a pledge to expand the nation's high-speed commuter rail network, while former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo plans to announce welfare initiatives and meet with representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea.Former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon will visit Gyeongju, the host city of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November.PPP lawmakers Ahn Cheol-soo and Na Kyung-won will head to the southeastern city of Daegu, a conservative stronghold, to garner local support.Yonhap