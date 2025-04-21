2 workers die in separate falls at apartment buildings
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 16:19
Two workers died in separate accidents at apartment buildings in Daegu and Jeonju on Monday.
According to the Jungbu Police Precinct in Daegu, a 62-year-old died after falling while working at a construction site for a new apartment building in the Sail-dong neighborhood of Jung District at around 10:58 a.m.
Authorities said the worker was installing a safety net on the 28th floor when they fell into the elevator shaft and plummeted to the first floor. They were transported to a nearby hospital but were pronounced dead upon arrival.
Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident and questioning people involved at the construction site.
Earlier the same day at around 9:32 a.m., a person in their 50s fell from the sixth floor while cleaning the outer wall of an apartment building in Wansan District, Jeonju.
The person was found in a state of cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced dead.
Police and fire authorities believe the rope supporting the worker may have snapped during the cleaning operation. An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the fall.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
