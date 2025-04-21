Air Force confirms pilot error behind payload jettison
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 15:08
A Korean Air Force light attack aircraft that dropped mounted equipment during a training flight on Friday was caused by the pilot mistakenly pressing the emergency jettison button, the military confirmed Monday.
The rear-seat pilot, wearing night vision goggles over a visor, attempted to adjust the air flow from the heater when they mistakenly hit the emergency jettison button located just above the air vent, investigators determined based on the pilot’s statement.
“The emergency jettison button on the KA-1 is placed directly above the heater vent,” an Air Force official said
“The pilot felt discomfort as air flowed between their visor and goggles, and meant to adjust the fan but hit the wrong button.”
Pressing the emergency jettison button releases mounted external equipment in the event of a malfunction, helping to reduce explosion risk or improve lift.
The incident occurred on Friday during a nighttime mock shooting drill involving four KA-1 jets from the Wonju base, according to the Air Force. One of the light attack aircraft took off at 7:54 p.m. and, while training over Pyeongchang County, Gangwon, at around 8:13 p.m., released two gun pods containing 500 rounds of 50-caliber live ammunition and two empty external fuel tanks.
No civilian injuries occurred as the equipment fell over a forested area. However, search efforts are still underway as some items remain missing. The Air Force said it recovered the two gun pods in a mountainous area of Jucheon-myeon, Yeongwol County, Gangwon, but has not yet found the fuel tanks or some of the ammunition.
The pilot responsible has over 870 flight hours and is qualified as an instructor. Despite the pilot’s experience, the mishap raised concerns within the military. While emergency jettisoning due to mechanical failure has occurred before, this marks the first time the Air Force has confirmed such an incident was caused by human error.
“It’s hard to comprehend,” said one military official who requested anonymity. “This should not have happened, especially after the accidental bombing of a civilian area by an Air Force KF-16 on March 6."
“This should be taken as an opportunity to once again reinforce military discipline.”
Following the March incident, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Young-su issued a formal apology and pledged to overhaul operational practices.
The Air Force temporarily grounded all aircraft for safety training except those on emergency standby and conducted in-depth reviews of vulnerabilities in flight preparations, with systemwide inspections and training in progress until Tuesday morning. It will also start a “100-day commitment to flight safety and trust restoration” project that day.
The accident briefly affected Freedom Flag, a joint Korea-U.S. aerial exercise that began Thursday and runs through May 2. The Air Force said about 6 percent of flight operations were canceled but that the drills would return to normal on Tuesday afternoon.
“We sincerely apologize for causing concern again,” said an Air Force official. “We will establish and enforce effective preventive measures.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE KEUN-PYUNG, LEE YU-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
