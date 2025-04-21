Armed Forces hospital chief apologizes for criticizing Korea in speech
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 16:00
Lee Cook-jong, director of the Armed Forces Daejeon Hospital, reportedly apologized to the Ministry of National Defense after making remarks critical of Korea’s medical system during a recent speech.
Lee contacted a defense official following a speech he gave to military doctors-in-training that drew public attention, according to the ministry on Sunday. Lee explained that his comments were meant to encourage the doctors, but he ultimately apologized, saying, “I’m sorry for how things turned out.”
The ministry has since decided not to pursue any disciplinary action, according to the official.
During a speech at a training center in Goesan, North Chungcheong, Lee criticized several longstanding issues in Korea’s health care system, including the avoidance of essential medical specialties, the exploitation of residents at large hospitals and prolonged conflicts between doctors and the government.
He lamented that despite dedicating his life to trauma surgery, “nothing has changed,” and said his life had been “ruined.” Lee also shared examples of colleagues who left the field, including the late doctor Yoon Han-deok, who died of overwork.
“I worked my whole life, but nothing has changed,” Lee repeated. “Yoon, who worked with me, died from overwork. Don’t be like him.”
Korea is “a country ruled by liberal arts majors who only know how to blab,” said Lee. “This DNA of the peninsula has been passed down for thousands of years, and it won’t change. If you don’t like the temple, then leave the monastery, the saying goes. Leave Joseon.”
Lee’s use of the word "Joseon" — an archaic name for Korea — underscored his bleak view of the current state of affairs.
Politicians also weighed in on Lee’s comments.
Ahn Cheol-soo, a presidential primary candidate from the conservative People Power Party, criticized the Yoon Suk Yeol administration’s medical school enrollment policies. He called the assumption that more medical school seats would automatically lead to more doctors in rural or essential fields “irresponsible,” adding that it was “an insult to vital care physicians.”
Lee Jun-seok, a presidential candidate from the Reform Party, wrote on social media, “We must forge a new path guided by science, reason, rationality and problem-solving so we can change the DNA of Korea.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)