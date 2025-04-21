 Book it to downtown Seoul for the return of outdoor libraries
Book it to downtown Seoul for the return of outdoor libraries

Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 13:22
Foreigners read books and relax at the outdoor library in Seoul Plaza, located in the downtown area's Jung District, in an undated photo provided by the Seoul Metropolitan Government. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

Anyone passing by Gwanghwamun in downtown Seoul this week might be curious about the colorful beanbags scattered around the plaza. They are not just for decoration, but a part of one of the three major outdoor libraries in Seoul.
 

With the warm, breezy weather finally arriving after a long winter, two of Seoul's three outdoor libraries — located at Gwanghwamun Square and Cheonggye Stream — are set to reopen on Wednesday, coinciding with World Book and Copyright Day.
 
The third venue at Seoul Plaza in front of the Seoul Metropolitan Library will open on May 4, just ahead of Children’s Day on May 5, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Monday.
 
People read books at the outdoor library by Cheonggye Stream in Jongno District, downtown Seoul, on April 21, 2024. [YONHAP]

The libraries will operate in two seasonal phases: from April to June and again from September to November.
 
Each location offers a relaxed, open-air reading space with beanbags, benches and shaded areas, which are all free and open to the public. All three libraries will open three days a week, from Friday to Sunday.
 
Visitors can browse a collection of about 12,000 books across three locations, with hundreds of baskets containing seven books in each.
 
Around 10 percent of the books will be in English, as the area is frequently visited by tourists and exchange students, according to a city official.
 
"Rather than offering a search function or a book list, we want visitors to discover books by chance as they browse," the official told the Korea JoongAng Daily.
 
Visitors read on bean bags at the outdoor library in Gwanghwamun, downtown Seoul, on April 21, 2024. [YONHAP]

Now in its fourth year, the outdoor library program was launched in 2022 based on an idea from Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon with the goal of encouraging more reading and use of libraries. The first location opened in Seoul Plaza, with Gwanghwamun and Cheonggye Stream added in subsequent years. Last year, the program attracted around 3 million visitors, nearly double the figure from the year before.
 
This year’s libraries come with upgraded services. In Seoul Plaza, a book delivery service will let visitors receive curated selections from the books on display, delivered right to their seats. For those who don’t finish their books in one sitting, there will be an option to reserve and store partially read books for future visits.
 
A new reading club will also be launched, with an estimated 10,000 participants engaging in both online and offline activities, including regional book discussions outside of Seoul.
 
Each library will host regular programs as well. One returning favorite is the so-called “Spacing Out with Books,” where visitors are encouraged to turn off their devices and enjoy uninterrupted reading time.
 
People watch a movie screened at the outdoor library in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, in an undated photo provided by the Seoul city government on Monday. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

In addition to literary events, entertainment will be part of the experience. At Gwanghwamun, outdoor movie screenings will be held this week, screening “The Intern” (2015) and the Taiwanese romantic film “Secret” (2007), at 7 p.m. on Friday and Sunday, respectively. A meet and greet with writer Park Sang-young, a Booker Prize-nominated novelist, will also be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
 
At Cheonggye Stream, visitors can enjoy reading to the sound of flowing water — and live jazz performances from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on opening day on Wednesday.
 
People read during a silent reading program at the outdoor library by Cheonggye Stream in downtown Seoul in an undated photo provided by the Seoul city government on Monday. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

Seoul Plaza will focus on family-friendly events over the Children’s Day holiday weekend. From Sunday through Tuesday, the plaza will host orchestra performances, a kids' opera and a balloon show. Children can also dress up in Harry Potter costumes at a special travel booth presented in collaboration with the British Embassy in Seoul. The booth will feature different countries every week. A Lego-themed library zone, created in collaboration with Lego Korea, will also be found in the area.
 
Operations of these outdoor libraries may be suspended in the event of bad weather, such as rain. Updates will be posted on the city’s official website and on Instagram at @seouloutdoorlibrary.s for Seoul Plaza.
 
This year, outdoor libraries will also extend across 14 districts, including Gangseo, Gwangjin and Seongbuk, where spaces for residents to enjoy books will be set up in parks and outside library buildings.

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
