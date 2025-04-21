Courtroom No. 417: Where presidents and business tycoons face justice
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 22:11
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Yoon is the fifth former president to appear in this courtroom as a defendant. Former Presidents Chun Doo Hwan and Roh Tae-woo stood trial in 1996, Park Geun-hye in 2017, and Lee Myung-bak in 2018. In each of those four cases, the court permitted limited filming before the first hearing in consideration of the public's right to know.
All five presidential trials have taken place in Courtroom No. 417 because it is a large criminal courtroom with 150 spectator seats. Compared to smaller courtrooms, which hold around 30 to 40 seats, and medium-sized ones with about 100, Courtroom No. 417 accommodates a significantly larger audience and offers the most spacious layout for the defendant, lawyers and prosecutors.
The famous photo of former Presidents Chun and Roh standing side by side in sky-blue prison uniforms and white rubber slippers was also taken in Courtroom No. 417. That image was captured during the first hearing in March 1996, when both were indicted and detained for the Dec. 12, 1979 coup and slush fund scandals. The court allowed approximately a minute and 30 seconds of filming at that time.
More recently, in May 2017, Park stood trial in the same courtroom for abuse of power. It was her first appearance in 53 days since she was first detained. The court allowed minimal filming "in consideration of the public's right to know." Video footage shows Park seated in the defendant’s chair with Choi Seo-won, formerly Choi Soon-sil, who was indicted alongside her, separated by their attorneys, both staring straight ahead.
Currently, in addition to three insurrection-related trials, Courtroom No. 417 is also handling cases involving allegations that the SPC Group coerced its workers to withdraw from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, unresolved payments involving TMON and WeMakePrice, and the alleged cover-up of a shooting in the Yellow Sea during the Moon Jae-in administration.
BY CHOI SEO-IN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)