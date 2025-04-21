 Don't lie on your visa application, warns U.S. embassy in Seoul
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 17:34
The U.S. Embassy in Korea's post on X urging honesty in visa applications, warning that even minor offenses or providing false information could lead to visa denial or a permanent ban from entering the United States, posted on April 21. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The U.S. Embassy in Korea on Monday urged honesty when applying for U.S. visas, warning that even minor offenses or providing false information could lead to visa denial or a permanent ban from entering the United States.
 
“Honesty is the best policy when applying for a U.S. visa or filling out an ESTA [Electronic System for Travel Authorization] application,” the embassy posted in Korean on X.
 

“Even minor offenses can lead to visa denials or, in some cases, permanent ineligibility to enter the United States,” the embassy said, adding that “consular officers will review applicants’ past offenses and arrest records.”
 
“Being honest doesn’t always mean your visa will be denied, but providing false information can result in a permanent ban from entering the United States,” the post said.
 
The embassy also reminded applicants on April 14 via X to respect their authorized stay in the United States.
 
The U.S. Embassy in Korea's post on X, formerly Twitter, urging honesty in visa applications, warning that even minor offenses or providing false information could lead to visa denial or a permanent ban from entering the United States, posted on April 14. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

“Overstaying even once can result in a permanent travel ban to the United States,” the post from April 14 said. “Even if you previously qualified for the Visa Waiver Program, overstaying can make it difficult to obtain a visa in the future.”
 
“Following the rules is your responsibility,” the embassy added.
 
The warning comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s continued hardline immigration stance.
 
On April 11, the U.S. State Department reiterated that “visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued,” adding, “we continuously check visa holders to ensure they follow all U.S. laws and immigration rules — and we will revoke their visas and deport them if they don’t.”
 
The Trump administration has expanded its crackdown on illegal immigration by canceling the visas of some foreign students who had entered legally, further reinforcing its anti-immigration stance.
 


 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.  

BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
