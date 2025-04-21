Hangang Night Tour to offer new river experience under moonlight
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 16:27
Seoul opened sign-ups for the Hangang Night Tour program, inviting people to take a stroll along the Han River and learn about the river's history.
The Hangang Night Tour program will be held between April 25 and June 14 on Fridays and Saturdays. Being a night tour, it runs between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
A tour guide will accompany participants to discuss the river and its history, with around 35 participants per tour.
The Hangang Night Tour offers two routes to choose from. The Banpo Moonlight Path tour guides participants around Seorae Island, Sebit Island and the Banpo Bridge Rainbow Fountain, and the Yeouido Starlight Path tour brings people along Yeouido Park, Mapo Bridge and the Yeouido Floating Stage.
Sign-ups for the night tour are available through the Han River website, with applications accepted up to five days before each tour date. Participants will be chosen randomly and announced four days before the tour.
Various activities will also be offered.
Those who participate in the Banpo Moonlight Path tour will be able to customize an LED lamp with their own drawings and messages. Yeouido Starlight Path tour participants will be able to write their wishes on an LED paper boat, setting it afloat on the Han River.
"The Hangang Night Tour is an opportunity for people to see the Han River sparkling under the starlight," said Park Jin-young, head of Seoul's Future Hangang Project Headquarters. "We hope many people will enjoy the tranquil and beautiful night view of the Han River and make unforgettable memories."
