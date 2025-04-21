High-rise blaze kills one, injures several in southern Seoul
A fire broke out at around 8:17 a.m. Monday at a 21-story apartment complex in Bongcheon-dong, Gwanak District, southern Seoul, killing one person and injuring several others, according to local authorities.
Three individuals fell from the building under unclear circumstances, and seven others are believed to have suffered from smoke inhalation or breathing difficulties, officials said.
Fire authorities issued a Level 1 response at around 8:30 a.m. and were actively working to extinguish the flames as of press time.
