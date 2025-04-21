 Korea may lift map data ban in trade talks with U.S., paving way for Google Maps
Korea JoongAng Daily

Korea may lift map data ban in trade talks with U.S., paving way for Google Maps

Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 09:42
A comparison between the Naver Map app, left, and Google Maps, shows that, unlike Naver, the Google app in Korea does not support driving directions. [SCREEN CAPTURES]

In upcoming high-level trade talks with the United States, the Korean government is considering discussing the possible export of high-resolution geographic data — a move that would mark a shift from its long-held restrictions on such transfers. Experts anticipate that boosting the effectiveness of Google Maps in the country will lead to a number of benefits, including a bolster in tourism.
 
According to government and IT industry officials on Sunday, Seoul is reviewing whether to use the potential export of detailed geographic data — recently requested by Google — as a bargaining chip in negotiations aimed at easing the 25 percent tariffs imposed on major Korean exports such as automobiles and steel. The discussion is expected to take place during the Korea-U.S. "2+2" high-level bilateral meeting in Washington set for later this week, which will include finance and trade chiefs from both countries.
 

“This issue is tied to national security, so we can’t provide a definitive answer at this meeting,” a government official familiar with the matter said. However, the official added that the Korean government is “willing to create a positive environment for internal discussions.”
 
The geographic data in question involves highly precise maps with a 1:5,000 scale, where 1 centimeter (0.39 inch) on the map represents 50 meters in the real world — detailed enough to identify small alleyways. Google has previously requested permission to export such data in 2007 and again in 2016. Both times, the Korean government denied the requests on security grounds or imposed conditions such as establishing a domestic data center and applying blur filters to military facilities.
 
From an industrial perspective, granting Google access to this level of geographic data could enhance its mapping services, potentially threatening Korean tech companies like Naver and Kakao. Industry analysts suggest that control over such data could also give Google an edge in emerging fields such as autonomous driving and urban air mobility (UAM).
 
“There’s general agreement on the need to respond more proactively to trade issues,” said an IT industry source, “but considering the security and industry impact, caution is necessary.”
 
Google, on the other hand, argues that access to the data would allow it to offer a broader range of map-related services that Korean users currently cannot access. Some believe it could also stimulate tourism, allowing foreigners to more easily plan trips to Korea using Google Maps.
 
A December 2024 paper by Kim Deuk-gap and Park Jang-ho, visiting professors at Yonsei University’s Political Research Institute of East and West Studies, projected that if data exports are permitted and services such as multilingual support and offline map access are offered through Google Maps, Korea could see an additional 6.8 million foreign tourists by 2027 and a tourism revenue increase of $22.6 billion.
 
Under the Act on the Establishment and Management of Spatial Data, the National Geographic Information Institute must receive approval from a review council to allow overseas transfer of geographic information. The council consists of representatives from eight government agencies and civilian members, and decisions must be unanimous.
 
The review period for Google’s current application, which was submitted on Feb. 18, runs until May 15, though a one-time extension is permitted. This would push the final decision deadline to Aug. 8. 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY KANG KWANG-WOO, YUN JUNG-MIN, PARK TAE-IN [[email protected]]
