Man arrested for damaging Tesla Cybertruck parked on street in Gangnam
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 11:57
A man accused of damaging a Tesla Cybertruck worth around 100 million won ($70,400) that was parked on a street in Seoul’s Gangnam District last week has been arrested.
The Gangnam Police Precinct said Monday it had detained and is currently investigating the perpetrator in his 30s on charges including special assault, property damage and obstruction of business.
The suspect is accused of kicking and breaking the passenger-side mirror of a Cybertruck parked on the street in Nonhyeon-dong around 2 a.m. on April 15. The vehicle reportedly belongs to a nearby hospital.
Following the incident, he allegedly moved to a nearby BMW dealership where he kicked and damaged the passenger doors of four test-drive vehicles.
Police also suspect him of causing disturbances earlier the same night. He is accused of attacking a hotel employee with a flashlight and knocking over a delivery motorcycle in the same neighborhood.
Authorities identified the suspect using nearby surveillance footage and apprehended him in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Friday. A detention warrant was issued by the court on Saturday.
