 Man arrested for damaging Tesla Cybertruck parked on street in Gangnam
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man arrested for damaging Tesla Cybertruck parked on street in Gangnam

Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 11:57
A Tesla Cybertruck [YONHAP]

A Tesla Cybertruck [YONHAP]

 
A man accused of damaging a Tesla Cybertruck worth around 100 million won ($70,400) that was parked on a street in Seoul’s Gangnam District last week has been arrested.
 
The Gangnam Police Precinct said Monday it had detained and is currently investigating the perpetrator in his 30s on charges including special assault, property damage and obstruction of business.
 

Related Article

 
The suspect is accused of kicking and breaking the passenger-side mirror of a Cybertruck parked on the street in Nonhyeon-dong around 2 a.m. on April 15. The vehicle reportedly belongs to a nearby hospital.
 
Following the incident, he allegedly moved to a nearby BMW dealership where he kicked and damaged the passenger doors of four test-drive vehicles.
 
Police also suspect him of causing disturbances earlier the same night. He is accused of attacking a hotel employee with a flashlight and knocking over a delivery motorcycle in the same neighborhood.
 
Authorities identified the suspect using nearby surveillance footage and apprehended him in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Friday. A detention warrant was issued by the court on Saturday.
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags tesla cybertruck police

More in Social Affairs

Book it to downtown Seoul for the return of outdoor libraries

Yoon appears for 2nd criminal trial hearing with cameras rolling

Man arrested for damaging Tesla Cybertruck parked on street in Gangnam

Man dies after fall from Jesok Mountain bridge, second fatality in two months

Pilot error caused KA-1 jet to drop weapons over Gangwon, Air Force says

Related Stories

Viral Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji becomes Tesla Korea's brand ambassador after Elon Musk's fanboy moment

Korean investors sour on Tesla stock after price plunge

Subsidies for foreign companies?

Tesla's catch fish effect (KOR)

Tesla explodes moments after driver pulled from burning EV

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)