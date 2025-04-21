Man dies after fall from Jesok Mountain bridge, second fatality in two months
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 11:19
A man died early Monday morning after falling from a suspension bridge on Jesok Mountain in Nam District, Gwangju, marking the second such fatality in two months, raising renewed concerns over safety measures.
The incident occurred around 5:13 a.m. when a man in his 30s fell approximately 37 meters (121 feet) onto a road below, according to police. Emergency responders transported him to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.
Authorities said the man had visited the mountain alone and climbed over a 2-meter safety railing before falling.
Monday's incident comes after another person in their 40s died after climbing over the same safety railing and falling at midnight on Feb. 9.
The Mount Jesok suspension bridge, built in 1999, connects the ridgelines of Bongseon-dong and Jinwol-dong. The bridge has seen repeated fatal incidents despite its safety features.
A total of seven people have died after falling from the site since 2017. In one instance last year, a man climbed onto the railing and threatened to jump.
Nam District officials raised the height of the bridge’s railing from 1.2 meters to 2 meters to prevent fatal incidents, but critics have argued that the modification has proven insufficient, as people can still climb over it.
“A higher railing does not prevent someone who is intent on climbing over,” said one member of the Nam District Council. “We should consider measures such as closing access to the trail during early morning hours when usage is low.”
Nam District has allocated 100 million won ($70,300) to install a safety net underneath the bridge by June.
“The net is intended to catch people before they reach the ground to prevent fatal outcomes," a Nam District official said. "We are also discussing enclosing the bridge itself in a transparent cylindrical barrier.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
