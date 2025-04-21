Pilot error caused KA-1 jet to drop weapons over Gangwon, Air Force says

Man dies after fall from Jesok Mountain bridge, second fatality in two months

Man arrested for damaging Tesla Cybertruck parked on street in Gangnam

Yoon appears for 2nd criminal trial hearing with cameras rolling

Book it to downtown Seoul for the return of outdoor libraries

Related Stories

Construction collapse in Gyeongju kills two workers, injured six

Rubber mats in national parks to be gone by 2025

Korea finds new ways to dispose of and reuse its trash mountains

Fresh powder

Singer Hyolyn to drop her first Christmas song on Dec. 22