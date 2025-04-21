Pilot error caused KA-1 jet to drop weapons over Gangwon, Air Force says
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 10:19
-
- YIM SEUNG-HYE
- [email protected]
The pilot of a KA-1 jet fighter that dropped its weapons and fuel tanks on Friday pressed the wrong button, causing the gun pods to be accidentally released, the Korean Air Force said Monday.
"A probe showed negligence by the rear-seat pilot was the cause of the jettison," the Air Force said in a statement.
At around 8 p.m. Friday, a KA-1 light attack aircraft jettisoned two gun pods and two empty fuel tanks while conducting flight maneuvers over Pyeongchang in Gangwon. No civilian injuries or property damage were reported, as the equipment landed in a remote mountain area.
The Air Force apologized to the public for the incident and vowed to implement practical measures to prevent similar accidents.
BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
