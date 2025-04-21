Pope Francis rode in Kia Soul during five-day trip to Korea in 2014
Pope Francis died on Monday. He was 88. He holds special significance not only for Catholics across the world, but also for many Koreans. On Aug. 14, 2014, Pope Francis made the first papal visit to South Korea in 25 years following Pope John Paul II’s trip in 1989.
The JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, broke the news of the pope’s planned visit ahead of all global media outlets in a front-page exclusive published on Jan. 7, 2014.
During his visit, the pope attended the 6th Asian Youth Day in Daejeon and South Chungcheong. Although the Vatican initially considered including Japan in the itinerary, it ultimately decided on Korea as the sole destination.
The official vehicle that Pope Francis had picked to transport him around the Korean Peninsula for the five-day trip was a modest Kia Soul. Eschewing a bulletproof limousine for a compact car, the pope’s choice came as a cultural shock to many in Korea, where social appearance and large vehicles are often prioritized. His gesture served as a reminder of the value of modesty.
The pope reached out to low-income and marginalized communities. At the time, the nation was grieving the Sewol ferry disaster. Pope Francis met with victims’ families and offered heartfelt comfort. He also administered baptism to those who requested it — the first time in 25 years a Korean Catholic received baptism directly from a pope.
Pope Francis invited survivors of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery to a Mass for peace and reconciliation at Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul. Survivors from the House of Sharing in Gwangju were seated in the front row. When late survivor Kim Bok-dong offered a golden butterfly pin, the pope immediately pinned it to the left side of his chest and began the service.
In his sermon, Pope Francis likened inter-Korean relations to a brotherhood. He emphasized the importance of forgiveness, saying, “Not seven times, I tell you, but 70 times seven. These words go to the very heart of Jesus’ message of reconciliation and peace.” He stressed that forgiveness is the gateway to reconciliation.
Kim Ho-ki, a sociology professor at Yonsei University, said the pope’s visit underscored the need for tangible policies to address wealth inequality, a renewed respect for life in the wake of the Sewol tragedy and reconciliation between the two Koreas.
Pope Francis also expressed a strong will to visit North Korea, a region isolated from the international community and cut off in many respects. A papal visit, if realized, would inevitably increase the regime’s exposure to the outside world and lower its barriers. However, coordination between the Vatican and the North Korean government appeared to be a major hurdle. In the end, the pope’s plan to break down the Korean Peninsula's wall of division was not realized.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
