Korean tourist killed in robbery in Philippines
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 08:02 Updated: 21 Apr. 2025, 08:36
A Korean national visiting the Philippines has been fatally shot by a robber in the city of Angeles, according to officials Monday.
The Korean tourist was attacked by an assailant on a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon and was fatally shot while resisting. The person was transferred to a hospital but later pronounced dead.
Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged local police authorities to conduct a swift investigation into the case.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
