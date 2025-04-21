Korean tourist killed in robbery in Philippines

Related Article 2 Koreans robbed, killed in Madagascar

A Korean national visiting the Philippines has been fatally shot by a robber in the city of Angeles, according to officials Monday.The Korean tourist was attacked by an assailant on a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon and was fatally shot while resisting. The person was transferred to a hospital but later pronounced dead.Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged local police authorities to conduct a swift investigation into the case.Yonhap