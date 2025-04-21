 Korean tourist killed in robbery in Philippines
Korean tourist killed in robbery in Philippines

Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 08:02 Updated: 21 Apr. 2025, 08:36
This March 18 file photo shows Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lee Jae-woong speaking in a press briefing. [YONHAP]

A Korean national visiting the Philippines has been fatally shot by a robber in the city of Angeles, according to officials Monday.
 
The Korean tourist was attacked by an assailant on a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon and was fatally shot while resisting. The person was transferred to a hospital but later pronounced dead.
 
Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged local police authorities to conduct a swift investigation into the case. 
 

Yonhap
