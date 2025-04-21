Two Chinese nationals accused of photographing major U.S. air base in Korea
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 19:07
For the second consecutive month, Chinese nationals have been found photographing a military air base in Korea without authorization, prompting a police investigation.
The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency’s security investigation division said on Monday that it is reviewing whether to formally book two Chinese nationals on charges of violating the Protection of Military Bases and Installations Act.
The two individuals are suspected of photographing the U.S. Air Force’s Osan Air Base (K-55) in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, around 9 a.m. on Monday without permission.
They allegedly used cameras in their possession to take pictures of the base and fighter jets, though the specific types of facilities or equipment captured in the photos have not been disclosed.
The police are conducting a joint investigation with the National Intelligence Service and the Defense Counterintelligence Command.
Last month, on March 21, two Chinese teenagers were caught photographing fighter jets taking off and landing at Suwon Air Base, home to the Korean Air Force’s 10th Fighter Wing, using a DSLR camera and a mobile phone.
Authorities found that they had also taken thousands of photos at other military installations, including Osan Air Base, the U.S. Army’s Camp Humphreys (K-6) and Cheongju Air Base, and at three major international airports: Incheon, Gimpo and Jeju.
Police have officially booked one of the teenagers after obtaining testimony that their father works for the Chinese public security bureau.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)