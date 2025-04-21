Um Hong Gil Human Foundation celebrates reopening of earthquake-damaged school in Nepal
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 15:12
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
The Um Hong Gil Human Foundation held a ceremony on Friday celebrating the reopening of the Pikey Phapre school in Nepal and the unveiling of the foundation’s new signboard.
The school near Mount Everest is located at an altitude of 2,400 meters (7,874 feet). The school had faced serious damage during the April 2015 Nepal earthquake.
Since then, the foundation supported the reconstruction of the school’s cafeteria and classrooms and the development of educational programs.
“We sincerely hope that children in the remote regions of the Nepalese Himalayas will continue to pursue their dreams in a safer and more pleasant learning environment,” Executive Director Um Hong-gil said during the ceremony.
The event was attended by Ryu Kwon-ha, former CEO of the Korea JoongAng Daily, as well as other officials from Nepal and the Pikey Phapre school. Some 120 students from the school were present as well.
The foundation was established in 2008 and named after the executive director and renowned mountaineer Um Hong-gil, who was the first person to climb the 16 highest peaks in the world. It is dedicated to aiding educational, medical and environmental projects.
The foundation has built 20 schools, hospitals, dormitories and temples along the Himalayan region and is currently constructing two more schools and an indoor gymnasium.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
