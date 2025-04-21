 Wife indicted for murder of real estate lecturer husband in Pyeongtaek
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Wife indicted for murder of real estate lecturer husband in Pyeongtaek

Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 14:04
The Pyeongtaek branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office [YONHAP]

The Pyeongtaek branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office [YONHAP]

 
A 55-year-old woman has been indicted for allegedly murdering her husband, a well-known lecturer in the field of real estate public law, according to the Pyeongtaek branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office on Monday.
 
The suspect is accused of killing her husband, who was also in his 50s, by repeatedly striking his head with a liquor fermentation jar at around 3 a.m. on Feb. 15 in their apartment in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi.
 

Related Article

 
The husband, with severe injuries to the head, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died at around 2 p.m. the same day — roughly 11 hours after the alleged assault.
 
After the incident, the woman reported herself to police by calling the emergency line 112. During questioning, she said the attack was unplanned and occurred during a fight in which her husband had threatened her with a kitchen knife.
 
However, prosecutors said a forensic investigation — including a digital analysis of the woman’s mobile phone and consultation with forensic experts — indicated that the husband was lying down at the time of the assault.
 
The findings suggested that the suspect’s account did not match the actual circumstances, according to prosecutors.
 
“We clearly established the facts of the crime and the falsehood of the defendant’s statements using forensic science techniques,” a prosecution official said.
 
The official added that the prosecution would provide support to the victim’s family and “do its utmost to ensure the defendant receives a heavy sentence proportionate to the crime.”
 
“We will respond firmly to crimes that infringe on the right to life — the foundation of all human rights — to protect the lives and safety of the public,” the official said. 
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags murder prosecution

More in Social Affairs

Armed Forces hospital chief apologizes for criticizing Korea in speech

Rival parties brace for deepfake flood as presidential election approaches

Um Hong Gil Human Foundation celebrates reopening of earthquake-damaged school in Nepal

Air Force confirms pilot error behind payload jettison

Wife indicted for murder of real estate lecturer husband in Pyeongtaek

Related Stories

Man who stabbed girlfriend to death over breakup sentenced to life in prison

Alleged murder masterminds transferred to prosecutors

Arrest warrant sought for mastermind behind abduction, murder of woman

Man arrested for allegedly killing five in Gyeonggi, deceased believed to be members of same family

Police disclose mug shots of Seocheon murder suspect
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)