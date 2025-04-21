Wife indicted for murder of real estate lecturer husband in Pyeongtaek

Um Hong Gil Human Foundation celebrates reopening of earthquake-damaged school in Nepal

Rival parties brace for deepfake flood as presidential election approaches

Armed Forces hospital chief apologizes for criticizing Korea in speech

Related Stories

Man who stabbed girlfriend to death over breakup sentenced to life in prison

Alleged murder masterminds transferred to prosecutors

Arrest warrant sought for mastermind behind abduction, murder of woman

Man arrested for allegedly killing five in Gyeonggi, deceased believed to be members of same family

Police disclose mug shots of Seocheon murder suspect