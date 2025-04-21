Wife indicted for murder of real estate lecturer husband in Pyeongtaek
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 14:04
A 55-year-old woman has been indicted for allegedly murdering her husband, a well-known lecturer in the field of real estate public law, according to the Pyeongtaek branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office on Monday.
The suspect is accused of killing her husband, who was also in his 50s, by repeatedly striking his head with a liquor fermentation jar at around 3 a.m. on Feb. 15 in their apartment in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi.
The husband, with severe injuries to the head, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died at around 2 p.m. the same day — roughly 11 hours after the alleged assault.
After the incident, the woman reported herself to police by calling the emergency line 112. During questioning, she said the attack was unplanned and occurred during a fight in which her husband had threatened her with a kitchen knife.
However, prosecutors said a forensic investigation — including a digital analysis of the woman’s mobile phone and consultation with forensic experts — indicated that the husband was lying down at the time of the assault.
The findings suggested that the suspect’s account did not match the actual circumstances, according to prosecutors.
“We clearly established the facts of the crime and the falsehood of the defendant’s statements using forensic science techniques,” a prosecution official said.
The official added that the prosecution would provide support to the victim’s family and “do its utmost to ensure the defendant receives a heavy sentence proportionate to the crime.”
“We will respond firmly to crimes that infringe on the right to life — the foundation of all human rights — to protect the lives and safety of the public,” the official said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)