 Yoon appears for 2nd criminal trial hearing with cameras rolling
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Yoon appears for 2nd criminal trial hearing with cameras rolling

Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 12:19
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the second hearing on charges of leading an insurrection at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on April 21. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the second hearing on charges of leading an insurrection at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on April 21. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared in court on Monday for the second hearing in his criminal trial on charges of leading an insurrection.
 
He entered the courtroom and took his seat in the defendant’s dock under a barrage of camera flashes, permitted under special court approval.
 

Related Article

The Seoul Central District Court began the hearing at 10 a.m.
 
Yoon arrived at the courthouse at approximately 9:56 a.m. Dressed in a navy suit and red tie — the same outfit as in his first hearing — he walked into the courtroom with a composed expression.
 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appears at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on April 21 for the second hearing on charges of leading an insurrection. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appears at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on April 21 for the second hearing on charges of leading an insurrection. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appears at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on April 21 for the second hearing on charges of leading an insurrection. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appears at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on April 21 for the second hearing on charges of leading an insurrection. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Unlike the first hearing on April 14, which prohibited photography due to late media requests, the court allowed limited filming this time after accepting prior applications and considering the defendant’s opinion.
 
As a result, photographers were stationed on both sides of the courtroom while cameras were placed at the entrance and rear, according to a News1 report.
 
Despite the flashing cameras, Yoon remained silent, showing no change in expression.
 
Once the photo session ended and the courtroom settled, Yoon briefly smiled and maintained a composed demeanor as he faced the bench. He occasionally leaned in to whisper to his attorney Wi Hyun-seok, a former judge.
 
Yoon left his residence at the Acro Vista complex in Seocho District, southern Seoul, and arrived at the court in a black security vehicle at around 9:45 a.m. He entered through the underground parking lot and headed directly to the courtroom.
 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appears at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on April 21 for the second hearing on charges of leading an insurrection. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appears at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on April 21 for the second hearing on charges of leading an insurrection. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
During the hearing, Yoon’s legal team cross-examined Col. Cho Sung-hyun, commander of the Capital Defense Command’s 1st Security Brigade, and Kim Hyung-ki, head of the First Special Forces Battalion of the Special Warfare Command.
 
Both had testified during the prosecution’s questioning on April 14, stating they received orders from superiors on the day of martial law to enter the National Assembly and remove lawmakers — testimony seen as unfavorable to Yoon.
 
In the first hearing, Yoon’s team had rejected cross-examination of these witnesses, arguing that the questioning order was flawed. They insisted that senior officials who directly received orders from the president should testify first.
 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the second hearing on charges of leading an insurrection at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on April 21. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the second hearing on charges of leading an insurrection at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on April 21. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Judge Ji Gui-yeon, who presides over Seoul Central District Court’s Criminal Agreement Division 25, asks the press to leave ahead of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's hearing on April 21. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Judge Ji Gui-yeon, who presides over Seoul Central District Court’s Criminal Agreement Division 25, asks the press to leave ahead of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's hearing on April 21. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Observers are watching whether Yoon, who delivered a 93-minute statement during the first hearing, will maintain an active presence during the cross-examinations.
 
The ousted president was indicted while in office on Jan. 26, becoming the first sitting Korean president to be criminally charged. After the Constitutional Court removed him from office on April 4, he has since attended court proceedings as a private citizen.

BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Yoon Suk Yeol martial law criminal trial

More in Social Affairs

Book it to downtown Seoul for the return of outdoor libraries

Yoon appears for 2nd criminal trial hearing with cameras rolling

Man arrested for damaging Tesla Cybertruck parked on street in Gangnam

Man dies after fall from Jesok Mountain bridge, second fatality in two months

Pilot error caused KA-1 jet to drop weapons over Gangwon, Air Force says

Related Stories

Ex-President Yoon arrives at court to attend criminal trial

Yoon denies leading insurrection as criminal trial commences

Court grants media permission to film Yoon's trial

Emergency martial law threatens entertainment industry

'Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol': Citizens refuse to leave National Assembly
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)