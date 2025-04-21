Yoon appears for 2nd criminal trial hearing with cameras rolling
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 12:19
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared in court on Monday for the second hearing in his criminal trial on charges of leading an insurrection.
He entered the courtroom and took his seat in the defendant’s dock under a barrage of camera flashes, permitted under special court approval.
The Seoul Central District Court began the hearing at 10 a.m.
Yoon arrived at the courthouse at approximately 9:56 a.m. Dressed in a navy suit and red tie — the same outfit as in his first hearing — he walked into the courtroom with a composed expression.
Unlike the first hearing on April 14, which prohibited photography due to late media requests, the court allowed limited filming this time after accepting prior applications and considering the defendant’s opinion.
As a result, photographers were stationed on both sides of the courtroom while cameras were placed at the entrance and rear, according to a News1 report.
Despite the flashing cameras, Yoon remained silent, showing no change in expression.
Once the photo session ended and the courtroom settled, Yoon briefly smiled and maintained a composed demeanor as he faced the bench. He occasionally leaned in to whisper to his attorney Wi Hyun-seok, a former judge.
Yoon left his residence at the Acro Vista complex in Seocho District, southern Seoul, and arrived at the court in a black security vehicle at around 9:45 a.m. He entered through the underground parking lot and headed directly to the courtroom.
During the hearing, Yoon’s legal team cross-examined Col. Cho Sung-hyun, commander of the Capital Defense Command’s 1st Security Brigade, and Kim Hyung-ki, head of the First Special Forces Battalion of the Special Warfare Command.
Both had testified during the prosecution’s questioning on April 14, stating they received orders from superiors on the day of martial law to enter the National Assembly and remove lawmakers — testimony seen as unfavorable to Yoon.
In the first hearing, Yoon’s team had rejected cross-examination of these witnesses, arguing that the questioning order was flawed. They insisted that senior officials who directly received orders from the president should testify first.
Observers are watching whether Yoon, who delivered a 93-minute statement during the first hearing, will maintain an active presence during the cross-examinations.
The ousted president was indicted while in office on Jan. 26, becoming the first sitting Korean president to be criminally charged. After the Constitutional Court removed him from office on April 4, he has since attended court proceedings as a private citizen.
