 A league of their own
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 20:00
[PARK YONG-SEOK]

The People Power Party (PPP) and the Democratic Party (DP) are holding primaries for the snap presidential election to be held on June 3. The PPP is whittling the candidates down to four on April 21 and April 22. In the DP primary, former party chief Lee Jae-myung has been running away with the race. However, neither party's primary seems to be catching the interest of the Korean public. [PARK YONG-SEOK]  
 
tags cartoons

