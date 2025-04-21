China must halt provocations in the Yellow Sea

China’s growing presence in the Yellow Sea is raising serious concerns in Korea. The installation of steel maritime structures within the Korea-China Provisional Measures Zone (PMZ) violates both a bilateral agreement and international maritime law and must not go unchallenged.The PMZ was established in 2001 under the Korea-China fisheries agreement after both countries’ exclusive economic zones (EEZs) were found to overlap. The agreement prohibits the construction of facilities or development of resources in the area until EEZ boundaries are settled. Despite this, China has been expanding its footprint. Since 2018, it has installed two Shenlan steel structures 185 kilometers (115 miles) southeast of Qingdao. More recently, it reportedly added a fixed platform resembling an oil rig with a helipad.These developments likely breach Article 60 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which obliges countries to provide public notice of artificial structures and ensure the safety of surrounding navigation. In February, when Korea sent an ocean research ship and a Coast Guard vessel to inspect the site, China blocked the effort, leading to a two-hour standoff at sea.Beijing claims the installations are salmon farms and plans to add 12 more. But their scale and design suggest a deeper intent — possibly to assert control over the area and use the structures as a basis for future territorial claims. Given China’s history of island-building in the South China Sea and artificial facility construction in the East China Sea, such concerns are not unfounded.This suspected maritime encroachment must be met with a firm, proportionate response. Korea should consider building similar facilities within the PMZ to assert its own rights and reinforce that the zone is jointly managed — not Chinese territory. The principle of reciprocity must guide Korea’s next steps.The response should not be limited to the executive branch. Lawmakers across the aisle have called for united action. The People Power Party urged bipartisan efforts to address what it called China’s use of fixed structures, while the Democratic Party criticized Beijing for jeopardizing hard-earned trust and sowing the seeds of future conflict.Maritime sovereignty is not negotiable. Korea must defend its rights with resolve and coordination. That begins by standing united against China’s unilateral actions.