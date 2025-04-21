Doctors rally despite rollback of medical school quotas

Thousands of doctors, residents and medical students gathered near Sungnyemun Gate in central Seoul on Sunday, demanding a full retraction of health care reforms initiated by the previous administration. The protest came despite the interim government’s recent rollback of plans to increase medical school admissions, a move long opposed by the Korean Medical Association (KMA).The KMA, which organized the rally, claimed about 25,000 people attended. KMA President Kim Taek-woo said the protest was intended “to prevent the collapse of Korean health care and to restore medical education.” The association called for a full review of health care policies, joint redesign efforts with the KMA, the restoration of learning and training rights for students and residents, and an apology from government officials.Although the government’s original plan to raise the annual medical school quota was scrapped, the KMA continues to oppose other components of the so-called essential health care package. The policies aim to address shortages in regional and essential medical services by strengthening work force support, creating fairer compensation systems, and building legal safety nets for medical professionals. The KMA argues these reforms were developed without input from front line doctors.But for many citizens and patients, the continued protests have been difficult to justify. The government’s rollback to the previous quota of 3,058 students was considered a major concession. Critics point out that the KMA’s rejection of other policies, even after achieving its main objective, may appear self-serving.Patient advocacy groups have also expressed frustration. The Korean Alliance for Rare Diseases and Disorders condemned the decision to reverse the quota increase, calling it a surrender to medical lobbying “without regard for the suffering of patients.”While the former administration’s abrupt approach contributed to the current standoff, the medical community has also faced criticism for failing to engage constructively. Over the past year, doctors have largely refused to discuss alternatives or compromise, even as patients dealt with delayed care and service disruptions.Notably, Sunday’s protest made no mention of medical students facing academic penalties after boycotting classes. While some universities are reportedly trying to facilitate student returns, protesters focused on slogans like “Let’s go to the end,” reinforcing perceptions of a hardened stance.With a presidential election approaching, some observers suggest the protest may reflect political positioning. If the KMA insists medicine should not be politicized, it may need to examine whether its own actions align with that principle.