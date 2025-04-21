Monday's fortune: Steady strides for some, slow pace for others
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 07:00
Today favors steady steps and fresh starts for many, while others should manage expectations, avoid overexertion and embrace patience over pressure. Your fortune for Monday, April 21, 2025.
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 A peaceful and relaxing day lies ahead.
🔹 Comfort may tip into boredom — seek small joys.
🔹 Don’t postpone today’s tasks.
🔹 Aim high and take initiative.
🔹 New opportunities or changes are likely.
🔹 Starting is half the battle — take the first step.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 East
🔹 Not much difference either way — be flexible.
🔹 Optional tasks are truly optional today.
🔹 Listen to your body’s subtle signals.
🔹 One step at a time, no need to rush.
🔹 Speak less, listen more.
🔹 Read the room — and line up wisely.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Knowing too much may bring stress.
🔹 Avoid physically strenuous work.
🔹 Watching brings frustration, not watching brings curiosity.
🔹 Get the first step right — foundation matters.
🔹 Avoid burdens and don’t rock the boat.
🔹 Watch out for injuries or damaged items.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Choose easily digestible food.
🔹 Solitude is better than company today.
🔹 Don’t expect too much from others.
🔹 Slow and steady wins this race.
🔹 Not worth eating, but too good to toss — a dilemma.
🔹 Stay quiet and avoid the spotlight.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Gloomy | 🧭 South
🔹 Old friends and aged drinks bring comfort.
🔹 What your hands know best is easiest to trust.
🔹 Human connection thrives on warmth.
🔹 Even if you like it — tread carefully.
🔹 Listening to your partner brings peace at home.
🔹 Prioritize work or studies over romance.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 Northeast
🔹 Heart and body glow with joy.
🔹 Today is always the best day to live.
🔹 Life itself is a profitable venture.
🔹 News or events long-awaited may arrive.
🔹 Find delight in your work.
🔹 Luck seems to be on your side.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 A day with more gain than loss.
🔹 You may spend on something delightful.
🔹 A favorable encounter with wealth is possible.
🔹 You may glimpse a promising future.
🔹 Forward motion beats standing still.
🔹 Finances could take a turn for the better.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 North
🔹 Don’t skimp when it comes to yourself.
🔹 Rigidity breaks — stay flexible.
🔹 Principles matter, but so does adaptability.
🔹 People over possessions, always.
🔹 Human bonds outrank pets today.
🔹 You may be treated to something tasty.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Too many cooks spoil the broth.
🔹 Do good without needing applause.
🔹 Be first to act and secure your share.
🔹 Let go of envy or unnecessary rivalry.
🔹 Envy only holds you back.
🔹 Stay hydrated — sip often.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 West
🔹 The more family, the merrier.
🔹 Everything belongs in its place.
🔹 Save and gather — unity brings strength.
🔹 Harmony is the key to success.
🔹 Everything aligns with your taste today.
🔹 Team spirit brings powerful synergy.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 North
🔹 Eat well even without an appetite.
🔹 Timing is everything — catch the moment.
🔹 You may face a decision point today.
🔹 Expect new ventures or changes.
🔹 Start off right — the first step matters.
🔹 A money-related matter may arise.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 A delightful, refreshing day awaits.
🔹 “Good” is good enough — don’t overthink.
🔹 Strong roots show early signs.
🔹 You may do what you love and do well.
🔹 Be proactive, not passive.
🔹 A little extra allowance may come your way.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)