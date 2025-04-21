'I'm more than just a baseball player': KBO pitcher Cole Irvin wants to serve local community

When he is not busy winning games for the Doosan Bears in the KBO, left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin wants to serve his local community as much as possible. It doesn't matter to him that he is playing in a foreign country for the first time.He has put up strong numbers so far in his first KBO season, a 3-1 record and a 2.37 ERA following 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball against the Kia Tigers on Friday. But the former major league pitcher said after his most recent outing that he wants to be remembered for more than just what he does on the mound.Earlier this month, Irvin posted on Instagram a video clip of himself shopping for toys and then paying a visit to a local orphanage with his wife, Kristen. They spent time with children there and donated toys.Irvin hopes it won't be the only orphanage he will visit this year."It's my duty as a Christian that I serve my community and I'm more than just a baseball player," Irvin said Friday, moments after the Bears' 7-1 victory at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. "I care about the places I play and I care about the fans. And I really enjoy being here. So this is a part of me and my wife being able to show our hearts and give to the kids."Irvin said he got connected with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a Kansas City-based organization that focuses on "serving local communities around the globe by engaging, equipping and empowering coaches and athletes to unite, inspire and change the world through the gospel," according to its website. Irvin said he and Kristen had been planning to work with orphanages in Seoul since he signed with the Seoul-based Bears in November last year.Irvin also said he hoped to bring children to some Bears games and, with the team's permission, have them take the field and play ball."You know, just to get them away from they're used to," Irvin said. "Just looking for areas to help in our community and that's important to me and my wife."Yonhap