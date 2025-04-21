Kim Hye-seong hits fourth homer, steals two bases in doubleheader performance
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 13:44
Kim Hye-seong of the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets under the Los Angeles Dodgers delivered a strong two-way performance on Sunday by hitting his fourth home run and recording two stolen bases during a doubleheader against the Tacoma Rainiers.
Kim, 26, started both games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and went 3-for-8 with four RBIs, two runs scored and two steals.
In the first game, Kim batted leadoff and played shortstop. He flied out to center in the first inning but beat out an infield single to short in the second, off a 141-kilometer-per-hour (87-mile-per-hour) sinker from Michael Marriott.
After striking out in the fourth, he stepped up in the fifth with two outs and runners on second and third. Kim launched a 138 kilometer-per-hour slider from reliever Will Klein over the right field wall for a three-run homer, extending Oklahoma City’s lead to 8-4. The team held that score to win the game.
The home run marked Kim’s first in five games since hitting back-to-back shots on April 12 against Round Rock.
In Game 2 on the same day, Kim shifted to second base while remaining at the top of the order. He singled to left in the first and promptly stole second base. In the third, he added an RBI with a ground ball to the pitcher.
Kim played a decisive role in the bottom of the eighth. With the score tied 3-3 and starting on second due to minor league extra-inning rules, he stole third and scored on a walk-off single by Michael Chavis, securing a 4-3 win for Oklahoma City.
By combining power and speed across both games, Kim improved his season batting line to a .265 average (22-for-83), with four home runs, 17 RBIs, six stolen bases and an .840 OPS.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]
