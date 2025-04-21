San Francisco Giants' Lee Jung-hoo fails to hit for first time in 5 games
Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 12:49
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo went hitless for the first time in five games on Sunday, but made a highlight-reel catch in center field.
Batting third and starting in center field against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, Lee went 0-for-5, ending his five-game hitting streak and marking the fourth time this season he failed to record a hit.
His batting average dropped from .355 to .333, with 27 hits in 81 at-bats through 21 games.
The game drew attention as a mini Korea-Japan contest between Lee and Angels left-handed starter Kikuchi Yusei.
Lee had entered the game batting .480 (12-for-25) against left-handers this season, but Kikuchi held the Korean hitter in check.
In the first inning, Lee fouled off several pitches before flying out to center on a 151-kilometer-per-hour (93- mile-per-hour) fastball.
He grounded out to first in the third after swinging at the first pitch, a 156-kilometer fastball. In the fifth, Kikuchi struck Lee out with a 138-kilometer slider away from the zone.
Lee made his most notable contribution in the bottom of the sixth. He sprinted to his left and made a diving catch to rob Luis Rengifo of a potential hit, prompting starter Justin Verlander to raise his hand in appreciation. Lee responded with a nod and a brief touch of his cap.
Lee nearly reached base later in the top of the seventh with a deep line drive down the left field line off reliever Ian Anderson.
After a nine-pitch at-bat, Lee sent a changeup toward the corner, but left fielder Taylor Ward made a diving catch to deny him a hit. Lee returned to the plate in the eighth with two runners on and two outs, but his well-struck line drive ended up in the first baseman’s glove.
The Giants' bullpen could not hold the lead. The team entered the bottom of the ninth with a 4-1 advantage, but closer Ryan Walker gave up a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch and surrendered a bases-clearing double to Jo Adell as the Angels walked off with a 5-4 win.
The Giants dropped to 14-8 on the season but held on to third place in the National League West.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]
