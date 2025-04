San Francisco Giants' Lee Jung-hoo fails to hit for first time in 5 games

San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo went hitless for the first time in five games on Sunday, but made a highlight-reel catch in center field.Batting third and starting in center field against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, Lee went 0-for-5, ending his five-game hitting streak and marking the fourth time this season he failed to record a hit.His batting average dropped from .355 to .333, with 27 hits in 81 at-bats through 21 games.The game drew attention as a mini Korea-Japan contest between Lee and Angels left-handed starter Kikuchi Yusei.Lee had entered the game batting .480 (12-for-25) against left-handers this season, but Kikuchi held the Korean hitter in check.In the first inning, Lee fouled off several pitches before flying out to center on a 151-kilometer-per-hour (93- mile-per-hour) fastball.He grounded out to first in the third after swinging at the first pitch, a 156-kilometer fastball. In the fifth, Kikuchi struck Lee out with a 138-kilometer slider away from the zone.Lee made his most notable contribution in the bottom of the sixth. He sprinted to his left and made a diving catch to rob Luis Rengifo of a potential hit, prompting starter Justin Verlander to raise his hand in appreciation. Lee responded with a nod and a brief touch of his cap.Lee nearly reached base later in the top of the seventh with a deep line drive down the left field line off reliever Ian Anderson.After a nine-pitch at-bat, Lee sent a changeup toward the corner, but left fielder Taylor Ward made a diving catch to deny him a hit. Lee returned to the plate in the eighth with two runners on and two outs, but his well-struck line drive ended up in the first baseman’s glove.The Giants' bullpen could not hold the lead. The team entered the bottom of the ninth with a 4-1 advantage, but closer Ryan Walker gave up a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch and surrendered a bases-clearing double to Jo Adell as the Angels walked off with a 5-4 win.The Giants dropped to 14-8 on the season but held on to third place in the National League West.BY SONG JI-HOON [ [email protected]