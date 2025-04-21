Kim Si-woo blows lead on PGA Tour, settles for 1st top-10 finish of 2025

Kim Si-woo has settled for his first top-10 finish of the 2025 PGA Tour season after blowing a lead with a disappointing final round.Kim finished tied for eighth place at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, on Sunday, with a four-round total of 12-under 272. He was five strokes behind the winner, Justin Thomas, who defeated Andrew Novak on the first playoff hole.Kim carried a one-stroke lead into Sunday but shot a final round of three-over 74, which included three bogeys and one double bogey.It was his worst round of the week. He had only four bogeys in his first three rounds combined while shooting 68-64-66.Kim, 29, was chasing his first PGA win since January 2023.This still ended up being his best performance of this season. In 11 previous starts, Kim had missed four cuts — including the past two in a row — with zero top-10 finishes.The $20 million RBC Heritage was labeled a "Signature Event," with a bigger purse and more world ranking points at stake than regular tournaments.No Korean has won a PGA Tour event since Tom Kim defended his Shriners Children's Open title in October 2023.At the RBC Heritage, Im Sung-jae, fresh off a top-five showing at the Masters last week, shot 67 on Sunday to finish tied for 11th at 11-under 273. Im was one of seven players to break 70 in all four rounds.Yonhap