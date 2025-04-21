 Boeing jet returns to U.S. from China, a victim of Trump's tariff war
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Boeing jet returns to U.S. from China, a victim of Trump's tariff war

Published: 21 Apr. 2025, 12:22
A Boeing 737 MAX plane, intended for China's Xiamen Airlines, arrives at King County International Airport after returning from China due to ongoing tariff disputes, in Seattle, Washington, on April 19. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A Boeing 737 MAX plane, intended for China's Xiamen Airlines, arrives at King County International Airport after returning from China due to ongoing tariff disputes, in Seattle, Washington, on April 19. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
A Boeing jet intended for use by a Chinese airline landed back at the planemaker's U.S. production hub on Sunday, a victim of the tit-for-tat bilateral tariffs launched by President Donald Trump in his global trade offensive.
 
The 737 MAX, which was meant for China's Xiamen Airlines, landed at Seattle's Boeing Field at 6:11 p.m., according to a Reuters witness. It was painted with Xiamen livery.
 

Related Article

The jet, which made refueling stops in Guam and Hawaii on its 5,000-mile return journey, was one of several 737 MAX jets waiting at Boeing's Zhoushan completion center for final work and delivery to a Chinese carrier.
 
Trump raised baseline tariffs on Chinese imports this month to 145 percent. In retaliation, Beijing has imposed a 125 percent tariff on U.S. goods. A Chinese airline taking delivery of a Boeing jet could be crippled by the tariffs, given that a new 737 MAX has a market value of around $55 million, according to IBA, an aviation consultancy.
 
It is not clear which party made the decision for the aircraft to return to the United States. Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Xiamen.
 
The return of the 737 MAX, Boeing's best-selling model, is the latest sign of disruption to new aircraft deliveries from a breakdown in the aerospace industry's decades-old duty-free status.
 
The tariff war and apparent U-turn over deliveries come as Boeing has been recovering from an almost five-year import freeze on 737 MAX jets and a previous round of trade tensions.
 
Confusion over changing tariffs could leave many aircraft deliveries in limbo, with some airline CEOs saying they would defer delivery of planes rather than pay duties, analysts say.

Reuters
tags Boeing China tariff plane carrier

More in World

Second Boeing jet starts return from China, tracker shows

Boeing jet returns to U.S. from China, a victim of Trump's tariff war

Japan to discuss car safety standards in Trump tariffs talks, Nikkei Asia reports

Anti-Trump protesters rally in New York, Washington and elsewhere across the country

Shooting at Florida State that left 2 dead lasted less than 5 minutes, police say

Related Stories

Back in business

China orders airlines to suspend Boeing jet deliveries over trade war, report says

Not the cut-throat war anymore (KOR)

Tariff wars to hit popular U.S.-made drugs in China, regulator data shows

Boeing names ex-Japanese unit chief head of Korean operations
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)